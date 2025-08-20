Angelina Jolie 'hasn't authorised' any tell-all book about Brad Pitt divorce

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt settled their 2016 divorce in 2024, but continue to battle over shared property

Angelina Jolie is choosing to handle her ongoing legal battle with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, with grace.

Despite reports claiming the Oscar-winning actress, 50, was writing a tell-all about her divorce from Brad Pitt, 61, a source told People magazine on August 19 that “there’s no truth to this.”

The insider doubled down, adding, “There is no way she would do this.” According to the source, Jolie has not authorised any memoir tied to her personal life.

The rumours surfaced as her long-running dispute with Pitt continues. The former couple, who share six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox — split in 2016 after 12 years together. Their divorce was finalised in December 2024, but their bitter legal battle over Château Miraval, their French winery, remains unresolved.

In late June, Pitt filed new court documents seeking private communications from Jolie and testimony from a Stoli Group executive over her 2021 sale of her winery stake. That move followed his 2022 lawsuit accusing Jolie of breaking an agreement not to sell without his approval.

She later countersued, claiming Pitt has been “waging a vindictive war against” her since their separation.