Taylor Swift’s first Easter Egg in 'Life of a Showgirl' revealed

Taylor Swift’s hidden message disclosed in 'Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift has stirred up a storm in the anticipation of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, and one Easter Egg from the album is now revealed.

The 35-year-old pop superstar seems to be taking a different creative direction with her new album and the album covers are an evidence for that.

Not only is the album cover indicative of TS12’s sultry, over the top, and glamorous artistic theme but also an homage to a specific historical moment.

Design legend Bob Mackie detailed that the bejeweled outfit Swift has donned in the cover was originally created by him for the Jewel Finale of the Las Vegas show, Jubilee.

“Produced by Don Arden; the show featured over 1,000 costumes based on Florenz Ziegfeld stage shows with elaborate couture costumes worn by the showgirls. It was the longest running showgirl spectacular in history and ran from 1981 to 2016,” he wrote on Instagram.

The designer went on to share that each separate piece of the outfit is put together by “French wirework and backed with a blush fabric for a nude illusion.”

The showgirl outfit in the album cover matches the overall description of the upcoming release which Swift described to be about "everything that was going on behind the curtain" while she was living two of the most happening years of her career, as she took the stage of Eras Tour while also dealing with her breakup with Joe Alwyn and brief romance with Matty Healy.