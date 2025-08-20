Justin Baldoni denies harassing 'It Ends With Us' co-star Isabela Ferrer

Isabela Ferrer played the younger version of Blake Lively's 'It Ends With Us' character Lily Bloom

Justin Baldoni is pushing back against new claims in his escalating feud with Blake Lively.

According to Page Six, the Jane the Virgin star, 41, denied accusations from his It Ends With Us co-star Isabela Ferrer — who plays the younger version of Lively’s character, Lily Bloom — that he “harassed” her with subpoena attempts.

In court documents filed Monday, August 18, Baldoni’s lawyers argued they had simply sought documents Ferrer “either neglected to produce or were not requested” by Lively’s team. They also noted they reached out to the 24-year-old actress’s attorneys “twice” but were “ignored.”

His team insisted Ferrer was not being singled out, pointing out that Lively had already subpoenaed her first.

“Ms. Lively should not be permitted to obtain discovery from Ms. Ferrer, while Ms. Ferrer and her counsel frustrate all effort by the Wayfarer Parties to obtain the discovery critical to the preparation of their defense,” the filing stated.

In her own filing obtained by People earlier, Ferrer accused Baldoni of acting “for improper purposes and with the aim of harassing” her. “Baldoni made no effort to tailor the subpoena towards the production of new or different materials, demonstrating that the real aim … is to harass Ms. Ferrer,” her lawyers claimed.

This latest back-and-forth comes as Baldoni continues to face Lively’s 2023 lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment on set of the 2024 film. He has denied the allegations and previously filed — and lost — a $400 million defamation suit against Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist.

Their case heads to trial in March 2026.