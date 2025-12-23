Bradley Cooper secures Gigi Hadid's parents' approval for proposing

Bradley Cooper is planning to propose Gigi Hadid soon!

The actor has reportedly secured the Victoria's Secret supermodel's parents' approval for the proposal.

Insider told Daily Mail that Gigi's mother Yolanda and father Mohamed are on board with Bradley.

The source said, "Bradley asked Yolanda for Gigi's hand in marriage."

Adding, "He wants her to know how serious he is about Gigi and how he plans to build a solid family with her in New York."

The tipster also noted, "Her mom, Yolanda, is on board, so that was a no-brainer. But Gigi telling her father she wants to marry Bradley is a big step; it's much more official."

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, who began dating in 2023, are said to be "very close" and "he loops her in on everything."

This comes after an insider told Star Magazine that the model isn't pressuring her beau about marriage. "Bradley talks about marrying her like it’s a sure thing but then he flips and says he’s stressed about lawyers and paperwork and prenups, so it’s very mixed messages," the source noted.

But, the source noted that Gigi isn't "going to wait forever" and Bradley "really needs to get out of his own way and just do it."

Previously, Bradley was married to Jennifer Esposito and he shares a daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper with his ex-partner, model Irina Shayk.

On the other hand, Gigi shares a daughter Khai Hadid Malik with her ex-partner Zayn Malik.