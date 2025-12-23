Are Tate McRae and Jack Hughes dating? Flirty NYC outing fuels speculation

Tate McRae & Jack Hughes spark dating speculations

After spotting twice in two days, speculations sparked that musician Tate McRae and NHL star Jack Hughes are dating.



Though the pair did not confirm the romance as they stepped out in New York City for a walk, where Greedy hitmaker slipped into a black coat and jeans, while the hockey player wore a puffer jacket

Back in November, the duo first sparked dating rumours after having dinner in New York City. It is believed that Tate has been mum about her relationship status following her breakup with The Kid LAROI.

A glimpse of this was given in her earlier interview with Rolling Stone, “I would never talk that way, even about my friends’ lives. I didn’t realize how much it would affect me, the public knowing my private life—because no one knows the full story of anything, ever."

She continued, “I also hate people painting a situation that’s worse than it is,” she added. “But I’ve had to realize is that he’s going to write songs and I’m going to write songs, and that’s our way of expressing ourselves. That’s our art, that’s our job. And once it’s out there, it’s not mine anymore.”

Tate and Kid were first linked romantically in early 2024. But the pair parted ways in mid-2025. She previously dated analyst Jonny Hader and NHL player Cole Sillinger.