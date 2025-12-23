JoJo Siwa marks Chris Hughes' birthday with 'favorite person' note

Jojo Siwa is celebrating boyfriend Chris Hughes milestone birthday with a gushing tribute.

The 22-year-old singer took to her Instagram account on Monday to mark the Love Island star's special day, who turned 33 on December 22 and posted a series of snaps from the celebration.

Jojo threw a football-themed party as Chris can be seen blowing out the candles on his huge Sunderland F.C football cake.

The room was decorated with football-shaped balloons, red and white paper cutouts and balloons.

The Dance Moms star expressed her love for her boyfriend in a sweet tribute, calling him her "favourite person" and admitting she "couldn't imagine life" without Chris.

"This day 33 years ago was a good good day… the day my favorite person was born. Happy birthday to my love," she wrote in the caption along with snaps.

Jojo went on to gush, "I couldn’t imagine a life without you in it anymore, you are the best friend, son, brother, and boyfriend."

"You make my life better each day that passes. Everyone who knows you is a lucky one. Love you lots and lots more than tater tots," she added.

In the carousel, Siwa also posted the sweet memories the couple made together this year, including a snap from a ball party in which the pair can be seen donning coordinated black attire, a selfie of them enjoying a jet ski ride, a photo taken inside a plane, and Chris posing with Jojo's pet pooches.

This came after the pair discussed their wedding plans ahead of how their proposal might happen.