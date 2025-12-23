Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce $100k Christmas: ‘This may be their last Christmas alone’

Taylor Swift has a lot of plans in place for Christmas with Travis Kelce this year and an insider has just spilled the beans on why that is

There are a lot of plans being set in motion for a magical Christmas filled with $100k decorations that are in the works a source says.

This insider sat down with Closer magazine to dish over everything and admits, “Taylor takes Christmas seriously, so she’s already pre-warned everyone that it’ll be as extravagant as ever.”

“She’s spending over $100k on decorations – including a 40ft gold tree adorned with thousands of real crystals and designer baubles, life-sized reindeer and a replica of the Nutcracker scene in fake snow.”

As for where she’s planning this extravagant affair, they reveal, “They’ve always wanted somewhere with complete privacy, and Taylor’s been searching for a few months” but they have finally decided to rent a “$60k-a-night villa on Musha Cay for the New Year, so they’ll likely take the opportunity to visit the new island then.”

For those unversed, this comes given that “with all the wedding planning and their hectic schedules, it’s been a stressful time.”

“They’re looking forward to what may be their last Christmas, just the two of them – as they’re keen to start a family soon after the wedding.”