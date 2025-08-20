Orlando Bloom becomes neighbour to Kourtney Kardashian after Katy Perry split

Orlando Bloom is celebrating his single life after his split from the famous singer Katy Perry.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who called off his engagement to Perry on July 3, 2025, has reportedly moved into a £13 million seaside bachelor pad in Miami following the heartbreak.

Celebrity Net Worth, Orlando's net worth is estimated at $40 million.

A source told The Sun: 'Orlando's new house screams, 'I'm filthy rich and single.' 'The house is a proper bachelor pad and perfect for parties and entertaining.

The lavish property is located on a street where celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis ,and Kevin Costner also live.

Reports suggest that Orlando has already been seen there, settling right in and has even made friends with his neighbours.

This new development comes shortly after the former American Idol judge gave a sneak peek of their 4-year-old daughter Daisy Dove enjoying backstage during the 40-year-old’s The Lifetimes tour.

The Dark Horse hitmaker also posted stunning memories from her ongoing tour on instagram.

For the unversed, Perry, 40, and Bloom, who welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in August 2020, parted ways in June 2025, ending their nearly a decade long relationship.