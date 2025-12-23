Photo: Jessica Simpson in no rush to file for Eric Johnson divorce amid reunion rumors: Source

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson may have gone their separate ways after a decade of marriage, but the former couple are reportedly keeping things amicable.

For those unversed, Simpson revealed back in January that she and Johnson were “living separately” while “navigating a painful situation,” confirming the end of their 10-year union.

Now, according to the latest report from Us Weekly, the estranged pair are on good terms nearly a year after their split.

"They're not considering getting back together, but they have love and respect for each other," a source told the outlet.

It is noteworthy that Simpson, 45, and Johnson, 46, who tied the knot in July 2014, share three children, daughters Maxwell, 13, and Birdie, 6, along with son Ace, 12.

Before concluding, the insider explained that the former couple “are in no rush to file for divorce,” noting that their main priority remains their family.

“They’re focusing on their kids right now and will always put them first,” the source added.

This report came after speculations that the former couple are working toward reconciling their romance.