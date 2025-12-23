SNL writer Jimmy Fowlie's sister goes missing in LA

Jimmy Fowlie , the author of Saturday Live Show (SNL), is seeking help to find his sister who he says has gone missing.

Taking to social media, Fowlie shared a police notice carrying with the caption, "My sister has been missing and we are worried that she isn’t safe. Her married name is Downer but she may go by Christina Fowlie. Please share this so that if anyone has seen her, they can give any information to the police. She was last seen in LA."

Meanwhile, actor Patrick J.Adams, the star of popular TV show "Suits" also took to his Instagram stories to share the Los Angeles Police Department notice carrying the information regarding Christina Lynn Downer.



