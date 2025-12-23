Photo: Neil Diamond continues to draw strength from music amid Parkinson's battle

Neil Diamond has reminded fans of his enduring spirit with a surprise return to the stage, years after stepping away from touring amid his Parkinson's battle.

According to the latest report from RadarOnline.com, the legendary singer made an unexpected appearance at an event in Los Angeles, where he joined the crowd at the Pantages Theatre for a heartfelt sing-along of his 1969 classic, Sweet Caroline.

The moment marked his first onstage appearance in seven years.

Reflecting on the experience, Diamond shared how music continues to ground and energize him despite his health challenges.

"I haven't given up. I feel good," he confided.

"It's like, all the systems in my mind and my body are working as one when I'm singing. And it's a great feeling."

The appearance comes years after the Solitary Man hitmaker announced in January 2018 that he would retire from touring following a Parkinson's diagnosis, bringing an end to more than five decades on the road.

At the time, Diamond reassured fans that his creative journey was far from over, saying, "I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come."