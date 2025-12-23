Kate Hudson gets honest about Neil Diamond's music

Kate Hudson shares her opinion on Neil Diamond's music

Kate Hudson didn’t know Neil Diamond before starring in Song Sung Blue.

Hudson admitted that the legendary songwriter "wasn't someone that I grew up with."

"So it was a nice discovery for me to get to know his music," she added.

Hudson got to know the rocker’s music pretty well to play Claire Sardina in the musical alongside Hugh Jackman, who plays Mike Sardina. The couple portray real-life husband-and-wife who formed a Neil Diamond tribute band Lightning & Thunder in the late 1980s.

"Having Neil Diamond's music as the backdrop to play these real-life people, who just were such fans," was "wonderful. And then, watching the movie was just such a joy… I felt like it has a little bit of everything in it. It's entertaining, but you walk away feeling inspired," gushed the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star.

"I love that it lacks cynicism. There's something really pure about this movie," said Hudson. "It delivers something unexpected to an audience."

The actress even went on to meet the musician in August at his home in Colorado.

"Just sitting on the porch with @neildiamond sharing all kinds of stories," she wrote in an Instagram post, adding, "Sweet Neil, we love you! Thank you for sharing your music with us and for supporting our film."