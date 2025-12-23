Photo: Joanna Lumley recalls threatening Jennifer Saunders: 'Kill you'

Joanna Lumley has hilariously recalled the lengths she was willing to go to in order to secure Jennifer Saunders for the Amandaland Christmas Day special.

As fans will know, Saunders appears as Joanna's sister in the festive episode of the BBC One spin-off, which branches out from Motherland.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Lumley opened up about how she made sure her former Absolutely Fabulous co-star did not pass up the opportunity.

"When I heard they were hoping for Jennifer, I emailed her and said, 'If the script comes your way, do it, or I’ll have to kill you,'" Lumley joked.

Confident that Saunders would be perfect for the role, she added, "I knew she’d take the pants off it."

Saunders, for her part, admitted she was delighted to be involved and needed little convincing.

"It's an absolute gift," she said of joining the show.

Before concluding, she remarked, "It was really good fun just hanging out."