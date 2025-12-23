Will Emily, Gabriel end up together in 'Emily in Paris' season 6? revealed

Will Emily, Gabriel get back together in 'Emily in Paris' season 6? deets

Will Emily and Gabriel end up together in Emily in Paris season 6? The creators of the show are shedding some light on the answer.

In the final scene of season 5, Gabriel wrote Emily a letter, asking her to meet him in Greece.

"Gabriel is important. He’s part of the DNA of the show. When he and Emily are in a scene together, something undefinable happens. They have this chemistry. They do. There’s just something about the two of them that’s very watchable," said director and executive producer Andrew Fleming.

Gabriel made only fleeting appearances in season 5. The chef followed Emily to Rome to try and get back together with her, but he saw her with her new partner Marcello Muratori and thought it better to leave them at it.

He then took a job on ship and travelled different countries cooking for a rich business man. He and Emily met once more and he gives her friendly advice.

"Looking ahead, they’re part of each other’s journey. Who is to say who Emily is going to end up with, but Emily and Gabriel are going to interact with each other," he continued.

"Stuff is going to happen [but] I really can’t say anything about what’s going to happen next season," he added.

"At no point was Luke ever leaving the show permanently," he clarified, after the actor shared his doubts about joining the new season and criticized Gabriel’s arc in the show.

He also noted that the show had to work around Lucas’ schedule as he was also working on other projects at the time.

Creator Darren Star also told Decider recently that the Hedda star "really wasn’t consulted [on Gabriel’s season 5 arc], and he just chose to come back to the show. The story line worked out."

Emily in Paris seaon 5 is streaming on Netflix.