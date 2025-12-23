Comparisons drawn between Adam the Woo and two celebrity deaths

The sudden death of YouTuber Adam the Woo has left his fans devastated. Hundreds of people took to social media to pay tribute to the influencer.

Citing the County Sheriff's Office, PEOPLE reported that Adam the Woo, real name David Adam Williams, was found dead in his home in Celebration, Florida, on Monday.

"A friend had borrowed a ladder and looked in the 3rd story window to see a male on a bed that was not moving. Upon entering the residence with Fire Rescue, the male was reported deceased," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office told the publication in a statement.

While the medical examiner is set to determine the cause of death, many fans are speculating that the YouTuber suffered a cardiac arrest.

Some fans pointed to his recent trip to Italy, suggesting DVT (Deep Vein Thrombosis) on the flight and a possible pulmonary embolism might have contributed to his death.

According to experts, DVT on a flight is a blood clot in the leg from prolonged immobility, common on long flights (4+ hours) due to cramped seats.

They cited similar cases, such as actor James Gandolfini's 2013 death from a heart attack in Rome and TV journalist Tim Russert's 2008 cardiac arrest.

The Sopranos actor had also visited Italy with his family just days before his death.

Some fans also noted that Adam the Woo's face looked bloated in his last video.



