Taylor Swift reveals why mom made 'Texas-size ribs' just for fiance Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's mom took well care of her future son-in-law, Travis Kelce, during the festive season.

In the latest episode of the Disney+ docuseries The End of an Era, released on Tuesday, the popstar asked her mom, Andrea Swift, to make her fiance Travis's favorite Thanksgiving dish- 'dinosaur bones' ribs.

During the Eras Tour backstage moment in Toronto in November 2024, Andrea first talked about trying a new way to cook the holiday turkey, she asked, “Have you ever heard of spatchcocking a turkey? I think I might be trying that this Thanksgiving.”

“I don’t know if we should get jazzy with the turkey. Remember when we tried to fry one?” Taylor replied.

"That was a disaster," Andrea recalled. “I think we had an oil patch in our yard for about six months, but besides that, it was inedible.”

Taylor then made a special request for her fiancé. "And can you make those big ribs for Travis?"

Andrea immediately agreed, saying, "I am making those ribs for Travis."

The August singer then revealed the funny nickname Travis use for the dish, “The ones he affectionately calls dinosaur bones."

“Texas-size ribs for a Texas-sized man,” Andrea quipped.