King Charles’ plea to Meghan Markle: ‘Find it in your heart to bring them home’

An insider has just tugged at heartstrings while referencing the image that eagle-eyed fans saw at King Charles’ Clarence House home (the one where he is walking Meghan down the aisle) and admits the monarch just wants her to “find it in her heart” to bring the children ‘home’.

This plea has been highlighted by a well placed source that recently sat down with Closer magazine.

According to their findings, “He keeps coming back to the idea that this situation doesn’t have to stay frozen forever if everyone is willing to soften a little. Charles isn’t interested in blame anymore, he’s past that stage.”

“He understands that Meghan and Harry are protective but he's not asking for the children to be paraded around or folded into royal duties.”

“He just wants them to know their grandfather, to have simple memories of being together, even if it’s low key and totally private. He also feels strongly that Harry will one day regret it if too much time passes without building that bridge.”

Before concluding the source also brought to light a big fear that plagues the monarch at times, and that is that the sixth and seventh in line to the throne, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will be growing up detached from their royal roots.

In the eyes of the source “Charles is a traditionalist and he finds it deeply wrong that they don’t know their family history, their roots, or the country that’s part of who they are.”