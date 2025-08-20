Victoria Beckham delights fans with special 'Spice World' throwback

Victoria Beckham sends fans back in time with heartwarming ‘Spice World’ reunion

Spice World fans woke up to a surprise 28 years later as Victoria Beckham and her co-star Richard E. Grant dropped a new picture together.

The 68-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 19, and shared a picture of himself and Victoria, 51, from when they ran into each other in a restaurant during their vacation in Italy.

The Saltburn star wrote “‘STOP RIGHT NOW’ I worked with @victoriabeckham on SPICEWORLD - THE MOVIE, 28 years ago and found ourselves at adjacent lunch tables today @ristoranteloscoglio on the Amalfi coast,” in the caption alongside the reunion selfie.

The Spice Girls alum gushed in the comments, “As delightful and warm as you could wish for. So lovely seeing you!!!!” recalling the meeting with her co-star. “Kisses and happy summer xxxxxxx.”

The fashion designer’s husband, David Beckham, who was not present at the reunion, responded, “Can't believe I didn't get one @richard.e.grant next time,” to which Richard replied with a joke, writing, “@davidbeckham You need to up your ‘game’ Sir David - congratulations! Next time.”

The Scarlet Pimpernel actor portrayed the character of Clifford, who was the manager of the Spice Girls band in the 1997 movie Spice World.