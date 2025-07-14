Niall Horan, Amelia Woolley's romance steals spotlight at Wimbledon final

Niall Horan and his longtime girlfriend Amelia Woolley turned heads at Wimbledon over the weekend as they cosied up during the men’s final.

The couple looked smitten as they enjoyed the match from the AELTC’s Parkside Suite on Sunday, joining a sea of stars at the championship’s grand finale.

Niall, 31, kept things classy in crisp white polo and navy blazer, while Amelia, 28, looked like she stepped right out of a fashion shoot in a white milkmaid-style dress and full-glam makeup.

The two couldn’t hide their smiles as they cheered from their seats, surrounded by other big names like Nicole Kidman and Anna Wintour who were spotted catching up in the Royal Box.

The former One Direction singer seemed completely at ease next to Amelia, an account manager as they soaked up the summer sun and the game’s electric atmosphere.

Though the pair first sparked dating rumours in 2020, they didn’t step into the spotlight as a couple until a year later at Niall’s Horan & Rose Gala.

Since then, they’ve kept their relationship mostly under wraps, but when they do show up together, they make it count.

However, this latest outing gave fans a rare look at Niall and Amelia's chemistry and judging by the smiles, they’re still going strong.