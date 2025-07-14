Nicole Kidman, Anna Wintour light up royal box at Wimbledon

Nicole Kidman and Anna Wintour were all smiles as they shared a warm moment during the final day of Wimbledon 2025 on Sunday.

Seated next to each other in the Royal Box at Centre Court, the two icons looked right at home under the summer sun at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

Nicole, 58, known for her timeless grace, chose cream blazer over crisp collared shirt, whereas 75-year-old Anna brought a touch of garden charm in a white dress stitched with delicate petals.

As the women's doubles final played out on the court, the two seemed more than just polite seatmates.

Caught in conversation and often smiling, they looked like old friends catching up rather than just famous faces at a sporting event.

Throughout the match, the pair appeared deep in conversation and shared more than a few laughs. Observers noted that the two seemed to get along effortlessly, exchanging words and smiles as if they known each other for years.

Even Anna, famously known for keeping a straight face, was seen smiling beside Nicole.

However, the sight quickly caught attention as both women became a highlight of the afternoon.

Nicole and Anna brought more than just star power to Wimbledon.