Olivia Culpo celebrates motherhood with tearful first moment

Olivia Culpo became a mother as she gave birth to a baby girl.

The 33-year-old, former Miss Universe and model turned influencer, shared the happy news on social media, revealing that she and her husband Christian McCaffrey had welcomed their first child together.

Sharing a photo of her daughter's tiny hand, Olivia captioned: "Colette Annalise McCaffrey [heart emoji] (sic)"

Olivia announced her daughter’s name, Colette Annalise McCaffrey, with a photo of the newborn’s tiny hand on Instagram.

Christian, 29, shared the same post on his own page.

The model called her husband the best daddy in the world and said their daughter was lucky to have him.

However, she described childbirth as the scariest but most rewarding experience she’s ever had, also admitting that she felt at peace the moment Christian entered the room.

Olivia continued sharing that pregnancy made her realize how much she still needs her own mother.