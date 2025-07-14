Kylie Jenner’s brother Brody finally marries fiancee of two years

Brody Jenner, the elder step brother of Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, exchanged vows with Tiarah "Tia" Blanco.

The son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson said "I do" on Saturday, July 12, at the Malibu California home of his mother.

The Hills: New Beginnings star hosted an intimate ceremony on his nuptials with only around 60 to 70 guests, including his dad Caitlyn.

The newly married couple shares one baby, a daughter named Honey Raye, whom they welcomed in July 2023 a month after getting engaged in June.

The 41-year-old and reality star first sparked dating rumours with the 28-year-old pro surfer in April 2022, when they shared similar photos of a waterfall in Hawaii on social media. A month later they were photographed together in California.

After ringing into the new year as a couple, the pair announced their pregnancy in January 2023. They shared an ultrasound from the doctor's appointment with a sweet caption that read, "We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way [blue heart emoji]."

Interestingly, Blanco was enjoying her baby shower in June 2023 when Brody surprised her with a proposal.

Five months after sharing their pregnancy, he went down on one knee and popped the question.