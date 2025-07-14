Justin Bieber sparks big question among fans after 'Swag' release

Justin Bieber leaves fans wondering with surprise 'Swag' release

Justin Bieber has released his first album in four years and is at the top of Spotify as well as Apple Music’s daily charts in its opening week.

Although Swag was a surprise release with no prior promotion, fans have been streaming it nonstop which makes it a tough contender for Billboard’s No.1 position in the 200 albums chart where Morgan Wallen has reigned for over two months.

According to expert sources’ the estimates for the album this week are 150,000 to 160,000 album equivalent units, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

If the estimates are reached, it would be an impressive number, especially considering it doesn’t include any physical sales.

If Bieber reaches No.1 on the Billboard charts. He would be keeping up with his record of all his previous six albums topping the chart in their opening weeks.

Back in 2021, the Grammy winner ruled the charts with Justice, which had 154,000 equivalent units, including 30,000 physical sales.

Bieber released the surprise album on Thursday, July 10, without releasing any singles prior to the album drop, with billboards appearing everywhere across the world.