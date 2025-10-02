Keith Urban’s uneasy remark on Nicole Kidman resurfaces after split

Keith Urban’s uncomfortable exchange with Ryan Seacrest has resurfaced only weeks before news broke of his split from Nicole Kidman after nineteen years of marriage.

The country star appeared on On Air With Ryan Seacrest in July, where the host praised Kidman’s thriving career.

Seacrest asked, “Do people tell you your wife is in everything? Like everything. Nicole Kidman is in everything.”

Urban gave an awkward laugh and tried to brush it off by saying she was “almost as busy” as Seacrest but “not quite.”

Seacrest pressed further, asking how the couple managed their busy schedules. “Is that something with your life, her life and mapping it all out with production and touring — that’s a job, isn’t it?” he asked.

The music icon looked uneasy as he responded, “It’s a job. Yeah. Life is in session.”

However, the resurfaced clip came just before reports confirmed that the Oscar winning actress filed for divorce claiming irreconcilable differences.

Sources close to Kidman claimed that she was blindsided by the decision, as the former couple have been living apart because of the actress' filming projects and the singer's tour commitments.

Kidman and Urban share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Moreover, the Babygirl actress was previously married to Tom Cruise, with whom she adopted two children, Isabella and Connor.

In recent months, cracks appeared publicly, as in July the musician abruptly ended a radio interview after being asked about the actress' intimate film roles.

She herself admitted last year there was “no perfect anything” when speaking about marriage.

Despite their long history together, Keith was said to be renting separately in Nashville while Nicole living with their children.