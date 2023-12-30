Prince Harry receives bad news for 2024

Prince Harry is stepping in the new year with a bad news on the horizon as his rift with the royal family worsens.

In a conversation with Sky News Australia, the Daily Mirror editor Russell Myers suggested Harry's past shenanigans are set to follow him all the way in 2024, including his memoir, Spare.

The royal expert reflected on tumultuous 2023 for the royal family, which kicked off with the release of Harry’s memoir in January.

The autobiographical venture of the former royal featured a sketch of his life in detail, including scathing attacks at his father King Charles and brother Prince William.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'seismic' 2024 as signs of trouble show

The royal expert explained that the Firm is still reeling from the revelations made by Meghan Markle’s husband, noting the disclosure let alone doesn’t bode well for him.

“You start off at the beginning of the year, we had Harry’s memoir Spare which was an absolute bombshell throughout the Royal Family,” Myers expressed.

“We’re still talking about it now. He’s still picking up the pieces of his sort of battered relationship with his father and his brother.

Also Read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mocked in brutal 2023 review of royal family

He added: “I think we’ll still see the repercussions of that in the next year or two and whether Harry can sort of find a way back into the family remains to be seen.”