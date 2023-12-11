Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'seismic' 2024 as signs of trouble show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are predicted to have a troubling future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s outlook for 2024 has been predicted to contain a lot more misery as the pair’s hotly anticipated comeback has come to be problematic for them in the wake of Omid Scobie’s problematic book.

According to PR guru Mark Borkowski, the seismic reactions to the couple’s unofficial ‘mouthpiece’s’ claims has resulted in massive damage including the possibility that the former actress’ new talent agency, WME, considering to part ways six months into their deal.

Noting that there were indicators that the ‘Hollywood machine probably had enough of them’, the expert told MailOnline that the trajectory of the couple’s career would go.

"Something is beginning to unwind at the heart of Meghan and Harry. I think 2024 is going to be seismic, either because they're going to do something to recover and find a new positive tactic or it's going to be the undoing of the brand."

"It can only go one or two ways. It can't stay where it is at the moment. Because it's clearly not working."

This development comes after the Dutch version of Endgame named two royals who were accused of having racist discussions about Prince Harry and Meghan's then unborn child's, Ariche, skin colour.

Following the bombshell revelation, the couple faced extensive criticism for allegedly revealing this information to the royal author despite making it clear that they had no ties with him.