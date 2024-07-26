King Charles criticised for Prince Andrew's catastrophic latest appearance

Prince Andrew labelled 'embarrassing' in 'catastrophic' latest appearance

Prince Andrew has faced heavy criticism for making a "catastrophic mistake" during his most recent public appearance.

The disgraced Duke of York last appeared with other senior royals at a memorial service for Greece's late King Constantine several months ago. Now, there are calls for the King to keep him out of the spotlight.

Royal biographer Tom Bower described Andrew’s February appearance at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel—where he was seen walking at the forefront of a group of royals—as "dire," according to a statement made to The Sun.

Bower added: "That memorial service front row was a catastrophic mistake - he pushed himself to the front."

Andrew had walked ahead of senior working family members including Princess Anne and Zara Tindall through the castle grounds in a defiant move which drew significant ire from commentators at the time.

He could have seen himself walking behind Queen Camilla and Prince William - but the former arrived separately, while the latter was absent while tending to Princess Kate, who it later emerged had recently been diagnosed with cancer.

But in a damning call to action, Bower urged the King himself to clamp down on Andrew's activities.

He said: "I blame the King for not being more authoritarian for ordering Prince Andrew to stay out of public view."

The sharp criticism comes in light of recent news that Prince Andrew might face the King's displeasure over a new plan to transfer Royal Lodge to his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The Duke of York and King Charles are reportedly embroiled in a bitter dispute concerning the royal residence, which is located between Windsor and Egham in Berkshire.

Andrew had secured a 75-year lease on Royal Lodge from the Crown Estate in 2003, and with 54 years remaining on the lease, it is understood that he intends to fulfill the agreement.

However, King Charles is pressing his brother to vacate Royal Lodge and move to Frogmore Cottage, the former residence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Frogmore Cottage is currently available, as confirmed in the Sovereign Grant annual report, with no new tenants having occupied the four-bedroom property since the Sussexes' eviction in 2023, shortly after the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, "Spare."

Royal author Gareth Russell told GB News that the King might still compel his brother to comply with the move.

He said: "Essentially, the system operates on the condition that the incumbents keep the lease based on the fact that they can maintain the property.

"If they can't financially afford to maintain a historic property, then they void the terms of the lease.

"So if Prince Andrew cannot afford the upkeep of Royal Lodge, then that would be how the King and the Crown Estates would have a legal justification for asking him to vacate the property."