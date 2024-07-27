Britney Spears slams Halsey for ‘Lucky’ video, later disowns statement

Britney Spears feuds and rebounds with Halsey

Britney Spears seemed to have felt pretty “harassed, violated and bullied” by Halsey for channelling the popstar in her new Lucky music video, and then all of a sudden, she just wasn’t.



Spears took to X to blast Halsey, calling her actions “illegal and downright cruel”.

After Halsey (who uses she/they pronouns) released their music video, Spears took to X to threaten legal action.

“For obvious reasons I’m very upset about the Halsey video,” Spears, 42, wrote Friday evening. “I feel harassed, violated and bullied.”

“I didn’t know an artist like her and someone I looked up to and admired would illustrate me in such an ignorant way by tailoring me as a superficial pop star with no heart or concern at all,” she continued.

Spears shared about her current struggle with “health problems,” which she revealed was the reason she deleted her Instagram.

However, she plans to make a comeback to the platform to show she “care[s].”

“I’m speaking with my lawyers today to see what can be done on this matter,” she concluded. “It feels illegal and downright cruel.”

However, just moments after posting the strong hitback, the songstress immediately deleted the post and accused someone anonymous for the action.

“Fake news !!! That was not me on my phone !!!” she then shared on X. “I love Halsey and that’s why I deleted it!!!”

Halsey made no delay in responding on X, writing, “and I love Britney!!!!”

“I always have and always will, you were the first person who ever made me realize what it means to feel inspired. And you continue to inspire me everyday.”