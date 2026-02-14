JoJo Siwa shares inspiring words with young changemakers

JoJo Siwa shared some inspiring words during her memorable appearance at Harvard Business School earlier this week.

As part of a partnership with gut health supplement brand Belli Welli, the 22-year-old singer spoke to the room full of students, entrepreneurs, and future leaders in her speech.

Taking to Instagram, Siwa posted a photo of herself posing on the campus. She wrote, "Yesterday I had the incredible honor of giving a speech at @harvard alongside the founders of @belliwellihealth."

Siwa went on to add, "To be in a room full of brilliant minds, passionate entrepreneurs, and future changemakers was truly unforgettable."

"I’m so grateful for the opportunity to do this. What a dream," she noted.

JoJo Siwa also added that these moments reminded her of "why I love what I do and how important it is to keep showing up, keep learning, and to just keep going."

"Thank you to everyone who made this possible. To say I spoke at Harvard might be the coolest thing I’ve ever done. I don’t know if it can get much better than this," she concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Belli Welli also posted a video clip of Siwa from her visit.