JoJo Siwa shares inspiring words with young changemakers
JoJo Siwa stuns Harvard Business School with inspiring speech
JoJo Siwa shared some inspiring words during her memorable appearance at Harvard Business School earlier this week.
As part of a partnership with gut health supplement brand Belli Welli, the 22-year-old singer spoke to the room full of students, entrepreneurs, and future leaders in her speech.
Taking to Instagram, Siwa posted a photo of herself posing on the campus. She wrote, "Yesterday I had the incredible honor of giving a speech at @harvard alongside the founders of @belliwellihealth."
Siwa went on to add, "To be in a room full of brilliant minds, passionate entrepreneurs, and future changemakers was truly unforgettable."
"I’m so grateful for the opportunity to do this. What a dream," she noted.
JoJo Siwa also added that these moments reminded her of "why I love what I do and how important it is to keep showing up, keep learning, and to just keep going."
"Thank you to everyone who made this possible. To say I spoke at Harvard might be the coolest thing I’ve ever done. I don’t know if it can get much better than this," she concluded.
It is pertinent to mention that Belli Welli also posted a video clip of Siwa from her visit.
