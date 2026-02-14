Travis Kelce plays key role in Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' remix

Travis Kelce played key role in Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' remix making

Travis Kelce is the biggest supporter of his fiancée Taylor Swift's work.

So much so that he collaborated with DJ Chris Lake to make a remix version of Taylor's hit song Opalite from her latest album The Life of a Showgirl.

The DJ took to his Instagram account on Friday to share a series of text exchanges with the NFL star that led to the making of the remix.

Chris wrote in the caption of a post, “When @killatrav & @taylorswift hit you about an official remix.. you get it done :) My official remix of “Opalite” @taylorswift is now available for preorder on CD - stay tuned for more info about the release. (Don’t worry I got Travis’ permission to post these :)).”

He also posted screenshots from a conversation with Travis, with the first slide reading, “Travis! How’s it going. Just heard you and Taylor were listening to my tracks. Great to hear. I’m going to take a crack at remixing this track for her. No idea how I’ll get on, but I’ll do my best.”

Travis surprisingly replied within a day, saying, "Chris! You’re a legend bro love everything you come out with, and ‘Chemistry’ is one of my favorite albums I listen to right now !! Can’t wait to see how you put it together man."

Just three days later, Chris told Travis he had made “something really cool” with the song.

Chris sent his final work on January 20, leaving Travis in shock, who responded with brain explosion and fire emojis, noting that Taylor also approved the songs.

“It’s so good dawg,” Travis wrote. “I’m gonna be ripping this s*** every car ride. She loves it too!! She said her teams gonna reach out asap.”

And finall,y Taylor announced the limited addition limited-edition CD set for the single on February 13.