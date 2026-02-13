Pedro Pascal's sister reveals his reaction to her 'The Beauty' role

Pedro Pascal's reaction to sister Lux's major role revealed









Pedro Pascal is over the moon for his sister Lux’s role in The Beauty.

When Lux landed the role of Clara in the Ryan Murphy series, she achieved a long-held goal. And The Last of Us star couldn’t be happier.

Lux has previously appeared onscreen with her brother in Narcos and led the 2025 biopic Miss Carbón, but starring in a Ryan Murphy project was her dream.

"I was really excited because this is my first time being a part of a show that is produced by Ryan Murphy. I've always been captivated by his vision throughout all the things he does," Lux told Poeple.

"I had been auditioning for a lot of his shows and finally this one was the right fit and I was just, like, so, so excited," she shared.

When asked about her brother’s reaction, she said, "Oh my God. When I told him, he was so excited. He knows how big of a fan I am of Ryan Murphy. So, I was just over the roof and he was over the roof for me."

She added, "He was like, 'Oh my God. This is one of the dreams you've had. You finally made it happen.' And I was like, 'Well, yes.' "

Lux has previously spoken about how she and Pedro Pascal "protect" each other and how he's always there for her.