Hailey Bieber turns heads just hours after major business win

Hailey Bieber has turned heads with her stunning red carpet look in Sydney.

Just hours after the launch of her skincare brand in Australia, the Rhode founder stunned everyone at the premiere of Wuthering Heights.

The wife of Justin Bieber made appearance in sheer black Chantilly lace gown by Saint Laurent, featuring a plunging neckline, halter-style bralette, and flowing hemline.

For her look, Hailey paired it with minimal jewelry and completed it with strappy black sandals.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in the day, Hailey Bieber celebrated the launch of her beauty brand Rhode in Australia at popular retailer Mecca.

Speaking to Vogue Australia, Hailey expressed her excitement over the warm reception. She said, "Expanding Rhode into new markets is always exciting, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. I’ve always imagined Rhode on shelves around the world, and bringing it to Australia and New Zealand feels like a major milestone in our journey."

Adding, "Seeing the excitement from our community here over the years has meant so much to me, and it’s been amazing to feel the buzz here. Finally being able to share Rhode with our community here is a really special moment for us all."

On personal front, Hailey Bieber is mother to son Jack Blues Bieber, whom she shares with husband Justin Bieber.