Paul Anka reveals how he raised son Ethan differently from his daughters

Paul Anka has opened up about his bond with 20-year-old son Ethan.

The singer and songwriter, who recently released his album Inspirations of Life and Love, spoke about raising his son Ethan, according to People Magazine.

Paul told the outlet about Ethan, "He’s my buddy. We’re so close. You hear that it keeps you younger — it does."

"And I love it," he added.

The My Way singer revealed that he and Ethan do "a lot of things together." Adding, "I like the fact, unfortunately and fortunately, that I can put all that time into him that I couldn’t with my girls. I look at it as, I did the best I could. But with him now, I see the other side."

Furthermore, Paul noted that he makes sure to import as much wisdom as he can into his son "without hovering, because I’m very liberal in the sense that they figure it out and they have the capability of figuring it out."

Paul also revealed that he hosts his son Ethan and his friends for poker nights, noting, "It totally keeps me young. I love it, because I get all the information. I take them on the road with me."

Paul Anka, who is 84-year-old admitted that he has never lived his age. He said, "Age doesn’t matter. I think the fact that I’m doing it is what’s keeping me healthy. If you stand still, they’ll throw dirt on you. You have to keep doing it."

It is pertinent to mention that the legendary singer won the custody of his son Ethan in 2017 after a legal battle with ex-wife Anna Aberg.