Jodie Turner Smith shares one strict rule she follows as a mom

Jodie Turner Smith is sharing some insights into her beauty routine and how motherhood shifted her outlook on self-care and beauty.

The British star, who wears multiple hats of being an actress, a model, and a mom knows that taking care of oneself is no less than a "job."

In a recent chat with People, the Tron: Ares star revealed that she is still learning to take time for her self-care amid a hectic routine, especially after becoming a mother.

"[Motherhood] has made me want to take care of myself more because if I'm not [put] together, then how can I take care of anybody else?" Jodie said.

She continued, "I literally have a lot less time so I've got to get more creative, be more crafty, because it does get low on the priority list. It's a good exercise remembering to take care of yourself because...it's good for your kids to see you look after yourself."

Jodie further noted, "Is beauty really just a Hollywood thing? I feel like everybody wants to feel good and wants their skin to look good or their hair to be soft."

And with everyone Jodie also means her five-year-old daughter Juno, too, whom she shares with ex-husband Joshua Jackson.

She also revealed that she love wtaching her daughter "have fun, dressing up or getting her hair done."

"My favorite is in the mornings, putting beads in her hair or cute little barrettes, figuring out fun little up-dos. Then I'm like, 'Okay, go look in the mirror,' and she's just loving that," the proud mom shared.