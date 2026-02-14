Brooks Nader reveals why she quit fillers after years

Brooks Nader is getting honest about her past cosmetic procedure.

In a recent chat with US Weekly, the 28-year-old star revealed that she was "chasing perfection" by getting fillers at the age of 18.

However, Brooks shared that she has dissolved all the injectables she got a decade ago and is now embracing her "authentic self."

Brooks told the outlet, “I honestly felt really good about it, because I feel like I get a lot of the comments that are like, ‘You look 40, you look 40, you look 40.' I’m like, ‘What? I don’t want to be 40.’”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared that she has since then received kind remarks from friends and family, leaving her “pleasantly surprised.”

“Everyone’s like, ‘Finally, you actually look like 28,’” she said, noting that her parents told her she doesn’t look “blown up” anymore.

Recalling her journey with Botox, the Love Thy Nader star revealed that it started at the age of 18. Brooks said, "When I was 18 and I moved to New York, I was like, ‘I’m gonna get filler. I’m gonna do all these treatments, I’m gonna get lipo, whatever it is.’

“My parents gave me, like, $1000 and they were like, ‘Have fun.’ I felt like it was what everyone was doing. I was thrown into this world of Hollywood and chasing perfection. And I thought that getting filler was the answer.”

When asked if she will ever get any fillers in the future, Brooks responded, "I never say never to anything because if I age, you never know. For right now, I’m loving my smile and how I’m looking. I feel like I’m looking like my old self again.”