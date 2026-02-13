Photo of Jay-Z, other prominent figures with Jeffrey Epstein proven to be fake

Google’s SynthID tool has confirmed that an image of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein standing with prominent figures next to a swimming pool was created using AI.

The AI image shows Epstein with former rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, billionaire investor Bill Gates, rapper Jay-Z, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former US President Bill Clinton and late astrophysicist Stephen Hawking.

It was shared online with captions such as, “A big happy pedo family.

“A big happy pedo family. These people make me sick” and, “2006. A single photo. Jeffrey Epstein surrounded by names that shaped politics, science, business, and culture”.

However, an analysis by Google’s SynthID detection tool found that the image was created using AI

The tool detects all or parts of imperceptible watermarks that are present in content generated by Google’s AI models.

The US Department of Justice has released millions of internal documents related to Epstein and his ties to many prominent figures.

Some documents found on the DOJ website’s Epstein Library mention the Clintons, Combs, Gates, Jay-Z and Hawking.