Photo of Jay-Z, other prominent figures with Jeffrey Epstein proven to be fake
An image of Jeffrey Epstein standing with prominent figures next to a swimming pool was created using AI
Google’s SynthID tool has confirmed that an image of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein standing with prominent figures next to a swimming pool was created using AI.
The AI image shows Epstein with former rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, billionaire investor Bill Gates, rapper Jay-Z, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former US President Bill Clinton and late astrophysicist Stephen Hawking.
It was shared online with captions such as, “A big happy pedo family.
“A big happy pedo family. These people make me sick” and, “2006. A single photo. Jeffrey Epstein surrounded by names that shaped politics, science, business, and culture”.
However, an analysis by Google’s SynthID detection tool found that the image was created using AI
The tool detects all or parts of imperceptible watermarks that are present in content generated by Google’s AI models.
The US Department of Justice has released millions of internal documents related to Epstein and his ties to many prominent figures.
Some documents found on the DOJ website’s Epstein Library mention the Clintons, Combs, Gates, Jay-Z and Hawking.
-
Hailey Bieber turns heads just hours after major business win
-
Ozzy Osbourne's family struggles behind closed doors
-
Dua Lipa claims long-distance relationship 'never stops being hard'
-
Robin Windsor's death: Kate Beckinsale says it was preventable tragedy
-
Rachel Zoe shares update on her divorce from Rodger Berman
-
Kim Kardashian officially takes major step in romance with new boyfriend Lewis Hamilton
-
Tori Spelling feels 'completely exhausted' due to THIS reason after divorce
-
Ed Sheeran, Coldplay caught up in Jeffrey Epstein scandal