Fans slam talk show host for 'cringe' behavior in Chris Hemsworth interview

Chris Hemsworth sits through 'cringe' interview: Fans slam host

This Morning fans were left cringing over Alison Hammond's behaviour while hosting Chris Hemsworth for a Valentine's interview.

Alison, 51, and the Australian actor, 42, sat down in a cinema to talk about his new Crime 101.

The duo enjoyed a glass of champagne and a cupcake as they discussed the thriller.

Alison asked, "Tell the viewers why they should choose Crime 101 on Valentine's Day Eve?"

He replied, "Once the momentum kicks from the beginning, you are on the edge of your seat and holding on to your partner. I think that'd be the safest place to do it. It makes for a great night out. Where else would you want to be big dark room with a bunch of strangers and your loved one?"

The host couldn’t hold back from saying, "Oh, well, I'm quite enjoying this dark room with you, to be fair."

But the comment, and her loud laughter didn’t sit well with the viewers, who dubbed it a cringefest.

Taking to Twitter/X, one fan wrote, "Hammond interviews Cringe fest you seen one you seen them all me me me me bab babes howling zzzzzz [sic]."

"Cringe interview. Poor Chris! #ThisMorning," wrote another, with a third adding, "#thismorning the things they have to do to promote their movies."

"Awful woman. Screaming in his face #ThisMorning" wrote a fourth, with another echoing, "Imagine her laughing like that in your face #thismorning.'