James Van Der Beek’s close pal reveals family's dire need of donations

James Van Der Beek’s close friend explains family's need of money

James Van Der Beek’s close friend Erin Fetherston has revealed that his family has urgent need for financial support.

When James died, a GoFundMe page was set up for the actor’s family to receive donations to support them after his lengthy and costly battle with cancer. The page has gathered more tham $2 million as of now.

"I’m just so happy and grateful that so many people feel moved in their hearts the way that those of us close feel," designer Erin told ExtraTV on Thursday.

"There is a sincere and urgent need here for the family. They have really been through it, and I just want to thank everyone on their behalf who has given and who may feel inspired to give," she added.

She explained that following the Dawson’s Creek star’s death due to stage III colorectal cancer, his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and loved ones are struggling financially.

"These are six children who are facing life without a father," Fetherston, 44, added. "Their amazing mother Kimberly has been a devoted wife and mom. She’s had six children and been public about losing babies along the way. She has been in the space of motherhood and supporting James all of these years. Now, she’s really left to pick up the pieces."

She added, "By supporting them, you’re helping them just maintain some stability in their life after going through a terribly challenging, painful, and heartbreaking journey that has ended in the loss of their father."

James is survived by his wife Kimberly, 43, and kids Olivia, 14, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 11, Emilia, 8, Gwendolyn, 6, and Jeremiah, 3.