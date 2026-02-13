Ozzy Osbourne's family struggles behind closed doors

Kelly Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne continue to grief the late Ozzy Osbourne following his death in July 2025.

Insiders have recently revealed that friends of Kelly are concerned about her well-being, according to Closer Magazine.

At the Grammys 2026, Kelly appeared alongside her mother, Sharon and admitted that she was feeling "pretty emotional" attending the ceremony without Ozzy. Moreover, during Post Malone's tribute to Ozzy Osbourne in the memoriam segment, the mother-daughter duo appeared to struggle holding back tears.

As per sources, grief has taken serious toll on the family, adding, "it’s Kelly and Sharon who are really struggling to cope, everyone can see it. They’re both so fragile; no one has seen them like this before."

"Sharon isn’t adjusting well to life without Ozzy. In a lot of ways it does seem like Sharon has lost her anchor, she was so accustomed to having Ozzy in her day to day life," the source added.

Furthermore, Kelly Osbourne has reportedly been huge support for her mother, Sharon Osbourne. "For Kelly, it’s not just the pain of losing her dad; she’s also watching her mom totally melt down," the source claimed.

Adding, "There’s no denying that she and Sharon are both absolutely rail thin right now but it’s not out of vanity, they’re both suffering through serious grief and eating has become a chore."

With that, Kelly has also been facing online criticism for losing weight. Defending herself against the criticism, the reality TV star revealed that she's doing her best to cope. The tipster told the magazine, "Kelly’s running on empty herself. People are accusing Kelly of having an eating disorder but it’s actually a situation where she’s too overwrought with grief to eat. She was such a daddy’s girl, facing a world without him has been so destabilizing."

"They were both already very thin before Ozzy’s death but they’ve now lost even more weight. It’s alarming but it’s not really something people can address with them, they are both very sensitive when it comes to their weight," the insider noted.

On the other hand, Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack Osbourne has also stepped up to help manage the family and finances during difficult time. "Jack is trying to shoulder some of the stress for them. He’s been taking on as much of the financial responsibilities as he can, getting bills paid, getting certain investments sold, that sort of thing."

"Sharon is desperately trying to sort out their finances. There are still serious money pressures and so many ongoing bills to deal with, when she’s not up at night missing Ozzy she’s worrying about keeping on top of it all," the source claimed.