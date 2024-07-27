Explore King Charles' private Highgrove Gardens: 'Deeply Private' oasis

In the tranquil countryside of Gloucestershire, just 11 miles west of London, sits Highgrove House—a royal retreat that has evolved into a vibrant tapestry of gardens reflecting the passions and philosophies of King Charles.



Acquired in 1980, when he was still Prince of Wales, the estate has transformed from a blank canvas into a sprawling garden sanctuary over the past five decades.

Highgrove House, located near the village of Tetbury, is not just a haven of calm and color; it’s a testament to the King’s vision and tastes.

The estate now serves as a hub for education and heritage preservation. The King’s Foundation has teamed up with couture house Chanel to offer a unique embroidery qualification through the Metier d’Arts Fellowship, emphasizing the importance of preserving traditional skills.

Additionally, it hosts a furniture school named after Charles' nephew, Lord Snowdon, where students recently graduated after a 24-week course in intricate craftsmanship.

On a recent summer stroll through Highgrove’s 15 acres, it’s easy to see how the gardens inspire creativity and craftsmanship.

The lush, meticulously designed spaces offer a rich source of ideas for students and artisans, mirroring King Charles’ dedication to both beauty and tradition.

As summer fades, the vibrant wild meadow at Highgrove House has begun to wane, its once-flourishing flowers giving way to the cooler season.

Just weeks ago, the meadow was alive with color and teeming with pollen-heavy plants, nurturing a nearby beehive nestled beside one of the estate’s hedges.

Among the estate’s many features is a charming treehouse, adorned with climbing vines, built for young Prince William and Prince Harry when they were just 6 and 4. This nostalgic nod to their childhood adds a personal touch to the gardens.