What Travis Kelce's letter to Taylor Swift contained: Read here

Travis Kelce's message for Taylor Swift after Eras Tour revealed

Travis Kelce marked the end of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour with a heartfelt letter.

Taylor read the letter aloud backstage, before her Vancouver performance on Dec. 6, 2024. The moment was shared in her End of an Era docuseries.

"So many unbelievable memories on this tour, but my favorite one is seeing you in concert for the first time," the Super Bowl winner’s letter began.

"Being mesmerized and swept off my feet by a woman who doesn’t even know me," he continued.

"I selfishly say thank you for creating this legendary tour, and to [tour manager] Robert [Allen] for making you stop through Kansas City, Mo. That night in KC was the beginning of me meeting the love of my life," Kelce’s letter concluded.

The NFL hunk was recalling the day he attended the Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium on July 8, 2023 and tried to slip a friendship bracelet with his number on it to Taylor. Later, on his New Heights podcast, he told his brother Jason that he took it personally that she "didn’t want to meet."

Two months later, the singer hit him up and the two began dating quietly. Taylor made the relationship public at one of his games in September 2023.