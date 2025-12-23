Taylor Swift pregnancy rumours trend after NFL analyst’s on-air comment

Taylor Swift is pregnant, according to sports analyst Bill Simmons, who urges Travis Kelce, the pop musician's fiancé, to retire so he can start a family.



His comments come as he weighs in on the Chiefs' defeat to the Titans. "It was officially a 'feel bad for Kelce' Guy's a Hall of Famer, he’s getting married to Taylor Swift, having a kid with her, probably flies everywhere private, has private security everywhere he goes," he claims.

"And he’s just kind of running around this f**** Titans game, trying not to get hurt. Fake an injury. Just fake an injury and end the thing," the podcaster says on his podcast.

Regardless of Bill's claim, Travis had earlier doubled down on his wish to finish the season despite his team not making the playoffs.

"I think I would rather just keep the focus of the media and everything on this team right now and all the conversations I have with the team and everything moving forward will be with them,' Kelce said, when asked about whether he's given much thought to his future," he said.

"I think it's a unique time in my life, and unfortunately, I have three games left, and I know when the season ends this year, typically we go into it, and we don't know when it's gonna end, and that's the beauty of it," the NFL's tight end added.

As for their wedding, reports say Travis and Taylor may walk down the aisle in Rhode Island next year.