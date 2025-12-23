Prince William blocks Prince Harry’s chance at an inheritance: Source

With Prince Harry and Prince William both being in line for inheritances from both sides of the family, including the Spencer’s and the Windsors, an insider has just come forward to warn that the heir may be eyeing an opportunity to close any financial doors towards it, for his brother.

What is pertinent to mention is that Prince William’s reasons for going into overdrive is fears about the consequences of a divorce, should it ever happen.

While talking to Closer magazine and insider claims, “He sees it as his duty to think several steps ahead and to caution others to do the same.”

So “in private, he’s been warning senior figures not to be naïve.” For those unversed, “William’s influence inside the firm counts for a great deal. When he raises concerns, people listen, including his father,” the source added.

And where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are concerned, “from William’s perspective, trusting them with any future inheritance would be madness, and he’s determined to do everything in his power to make sure that door stays firmly shut.”

For those unversed, Meghan is currently focusing on things like her luxury lifestyle brand As Ever, alongside the With Love, Meghan Netflix show, with teaser, trailers and the like getting the spotlight on her social media.