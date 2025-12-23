Reese Witherspoon, daughter Ava’s look-alike moment steals holiday spotlight

Reese Witherspoon and Ava’s look-alike moment steals holiday spotlight

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating the spirit of the holidays with her three kids.

As the festive season is going into full swing, the 49-year-old Oscar winner took to her Instagram account and posted a series of snaps to mark the holiday season with her family.

Notably, the first snap in the carousel showcased Reese's daughter Ava Phillippe, who looked remarkably like her mother.

As the Legally Blonde star's 26-year-old daughter recently bleached her brown hair back to blonde, the mother-daughter duo almost looked like "twins."

Reese also posted snaps with her two sons, a mirror selfie with her eldest son, Deacon Phillippe and a photo in a snowy outdoor with her youngest son, Tennessee Toth.

Fans rushed to the comment section to gush over the resemblance between the mother-daughter duo.

One wrote, "My goodness, you ladies are twins!" Another gush, "How does your daughter look more like you than you do."

A third penned, "Wow! You two look so much alike! HAPPY HOLIDAYS!"

The resemblance was this much noticeable that even actor and comedian Dax Shepard could not hold back from calling Reese and Ava "Holy Doppelgänger!!!!!"

It is pertinent to mention that Reese shares daughter Ava and son Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, while she welcomed her youngest one, Tennessee, 13, with former partner Jim Toth.