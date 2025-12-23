Ben Affleck reunites with ex Jennifer Garner for Broadway play with teen son Fin

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have been cordially co-parenting their four kids after their divorce. In the latest, the family went to see a hit Broadway play.



It is Stereophonic at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. It won five Tony Awards, as the drama is set in 1976, which focuses on a fictional rock band recording an album.

Views of the Academy Award-winning star on his kids have been common. In his previous interview with Access Hollywood, he said, "I could not be more proud of my children. I can't even tell you. [Violet] takes after her mom. She's spectacular."

"And I'm very lucky that I've got a great partner and that we have great kids. It's the joy of my life, and I'm just very, very lucky. And it makes me happy every day," he noted.

On the other hand, Ben's ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, is reportedly still hopeful of getting back with him.

“J.Lo had a wonderful time with Ben and says he's as sexy and wonderful as ever,” a source previously told RadarOnline.

“In her mind, they're destined to be together again, plain and simple," the insider noted, adding, "She’s believed that all along and now she’s even more convinced that it's a case of when, not if, it's going to happen."

Ben and Jennifer tied the knot in 2022 but called it quits in 2024.