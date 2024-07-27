‘American Rust’ cancelled after season 2 at Amazon

American Rust cancelled after Season 2

American Rust has been cancelled, once again.



The show got cancelled by Amazon after season 2, after it was previously dumped by its original streaming home after season 1.

According to Variety, Amazon Prime Video decided not to go towards a third season of the series, after it grabbed the series with its second season for itself after cancellation at Showtime following its first season, in January 2022.

For its second season, the show was first meant to air on Freevee, but later was shifted to Prime Video, with all of its 10 episodes of the second season dropping on March 28.

The show's initial season was inspired by the same-titled novel by Philipp Meyer.

American Rust: Broken Justice was the official title of the second season of the television show.

Along with Maura Tierney, David Alvarez, Alex Neustaedter, Julie Mayorga, Mark Pellegrino, Rob Yang, and Kyle Beltran, Jeff Daniels lead the series.

In Season 2, the following cast members joined, Luna Lauren Velez, Marc Menchaca, Nick Sandow, Britian Seibert, Christopher Denham, Amelia Workman, Leon Addison Brown, and Sara Lindsey.