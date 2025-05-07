Prince Harry's latest move sparks serious health concerns

Prince Harry raised serious health concerns with his latest move amid the growing feud with the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex recently sat down for a bombshell interview after he suffered a major legal setback in his UK security case.

Soon after the Friday ruling, Harry revealed that he was 'devastated' over the verdict and shocking details have been unfolded related to the members of the royal household during the legal battle.

He also extended an olive branch to the royals on a public platform by saying that life is "precious" and he had forgiven his family.

Decoding Harry's conversation, Psychotherapist and relationship coach Lucy Beresford told the Mirror, "There is an element of him not wanting to be forgotten, the irony is that he is the one who took himself away, moving to America, so with this interview for the BBC, it’s more about trying to remind people he still exists. It's like he is saying 'Don't forget me!'"

The expert believes that King Charles' youngest son's brain is "hijacked" by the fears his inner child had. He is scared that the tragedy which happened with his late mother, Princess Diana, might happen to him and his family.

Lucy said, "If it has already happened in your family. There is an argument that it might happen. But as a grown-up, you could probably make your own choices so that it doesn't happen again."

"But his inner child is so strong that it's almost like it’s hijacked his adult brain to say, 'no this would definitely happen if I don't get the security that I long for, then really bad things will happen," the medical expert stated.