Prince Harry, King Charles key meeting details emerge after reunion plea

Prince Harry publicly admitted being open to reconciliation with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, in his emotional interview with the BBC.

However, the interview did not go well with the royal family as the Duke of Sussex not only termed the court verdict on security appeal as “classic institution stitch-up” but also made a rather poor remark on his father’s health.

Hence, the interview only served to grow the rift even further rather than bring the father and son together following their significant meeting in February 2024 just as King’s cancer diagnosis was announced.

At the time, hopes were high for a reconciliation as reports suggested that the King met his son for around 30 minutes. Harry had made a mad dash to the UK after he had gotten the phone call from his father about his health.

Just days after Harry’s BBC outburst, royal author Lady Colin Campbell shocking revelation about the meeting comes back in spotlight.

“Harry’s meeting with Charles lasted just 12 minutes,” the author had told GB News at the time. “My understanding is actually the meeting lasted exactly 12 minutes, not 30 minutes or 45 minutes and Harry took it upon himself, without an invitation, to get on a plane, fly over and inform the King’s office that he was arriving.”

The new detail appears to be a major indication of the kind of treatment the royal family will continue with the Duke of Sussex. Reports have suggested that Prince William is already plotting to tie up “loose ends” and finally take Harry and Meghan’s titles away once he becomes king.

The royal author stressed that nobody was “particularly convinced that Harry has done this for any other reason but to work himself into the narrative and keep himself at the forefront of the public’s attention”.

Harry also noted in the interview that the King “won’t speak to him because of the security stuff”. Royal sources revealed that the monarch feels “betrayed” by his son once again as it has been made clear that Charles cannot intervene in the security matter.

It seems that there is now not much hope left for the King and Harry to meet one more.