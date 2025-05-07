Ellen DeGeneres stuns everyone with new life away from Hollywood glam

Ellen DeGeneres has taken a 180 degree turn and opted to live a rustic life away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.

The former talk show host moved to UK for her 'retirement' after Trump had won the US Presidential elections.

The 67-year-old took to Instagram to share what is keeping her busy in her new life near Oxfordshire with her partner Portia de Rossi.

In the viral clip, almost unrecognizable with brunette coloured hair TV personality could be seen mowing the grass.

The comedian is sitting on top of a yellow mower which she is steering through large open field with much difficulty as the machine apparently broke down midway.

The reel began with text appearing at the bottom, "How it started."

As the video played, the machine came to a halt as it was climbing up a steep hill with the text, "How it ended" popping up at the end.

DeGeneres captioned the post as, "Portia thought it might be fun to film my first time on the mower. She was right."

For the unversed, DeGeneres had been accused of creating toxic workplace environment in 2020 after which she had apologized for it.

However, her decades-long running The Ellen DeGeneres Show came to a halt just two years after the allegation.