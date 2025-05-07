George Clooney expresses elation over his grey roots comeback

George Clooney is over the moon after his grey roots make subtle comeback months after debuting his dyed hair.

On May 6, the Wolfs actor’s signature salt-and-pepper hair finally saw the light of the day as he arrived at Winter Garden Theatre in New York City.

In the photo shared via Daily Mail, Clooney could be seen wearing a hat with a black leather jacket, khaki pants as he complemented with sneakers and blue sunglasses.

The Ticket to Paradise actor had few grey sideburns as well as grey hair on the back of his neck as he looked in good spirits and waved to fans and photographers outside the theatre.

His outing came after Clooney won his first Tony Award for his Broadway debut role in Good Night, And Good Luck.

Although the actor earned praises for his work in Broadway play, his “cringey dark brown dye” garnered a lot of attention in the media.

Last month, Clooney made a joke about his dye hair as he was honoured with his portrait at the Manhattan restaurant, Sardi.

After looking at his drawing, the Money Monster actor jokingly said, “I like the hair colour. It's much better than my hair colour right now.”

“That's better. It's grey, mostly grey. There we are, thank you so much,” stated the 64-year-old.

Meanwhile, Clooney also revealed to Gayle King on an April episode of CBS Mornings that his wife “thinks it’s funny”.

“His children laugh at his hair because nothing makes you look older than being 63 and dyeing your hair,” added the actor.